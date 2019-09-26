TALLAHASSEE – Second Harvest of the Big Bend food bank’s partner agencies provide food pantries for their communities on a regular basis, as well as offer significant assistance during disasters and extreme times of need. Until very recently, Second Harvest was without a single partner agency in Gulf County after Hurricane Michael impacted the area in October 2018.

More than 104,000 people in the Big Bend, including 20,000 children, lack sufficient access to nutritious food. Second Harvest is on track to distribute enough food to its Big Bend partner agencies for 10 million meals this fiscal year. Without multiple dedicated partner agencies in Gulf County, Second Harvest is unable to fully support hungry people in the area.

Individuals connected to churches or 501(c)(3) organizations located in Gulf County are invited to learn more about becoming a Second Harvest partner agency at an interest meeting at the Wewahitchka Branch Library 10 a.m. CT Thursday, Oct. 3. Second Harvest staff members will provide more information to interested parties about becoming a partner agency and discuss how partner agencies help feed the hungry. They also will be available to answer questions and review additional programs that partner agencies may participate in.

If your organization is interested in becoming a partner agency, or if you have questions about the meeting, please contact Cynthia Douglas at (850) 562-3033 or cdouglas@fightinghunger.org.