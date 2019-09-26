The Wewahitchka center of Gulf County Senior Citizens is now accepting donations for a yard sale planned for April.
The yard sale is April 2-13.
All proceeds will benefit the Wewahitchka Senior Center.
For more information call 639-9910.
The Wewahitchka center of Gulf County Senior Citizens is now accepting donations for a yard sale planned for April.
The yard sale is April 2-13.
All proceeds will benefit the Wewahitchka Senior Center.
For more information call 639-9910.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.