We have one Confederate rose plant (Hibiscus mutabilis) in our landscape. In actuality, the Confederate rose is not a rose. The plant is a beautiful fall-blooming hibiscus, which produces large, beautiful, double-sized pink blossoms. Another type of Confederate rose produces an initial white blossom that soon changes to a lovely pale pink, and as the blossom fades, the pink blossom changes to a crimson shade. Because of this process, three different colors of flowers may be on the plant at the same time.

The plant grows tall, with a wide spread. Right now, our Confederate rose stands at least 10 feet in height and is about half as wide. I do not fertilize my plant every year, but when I do, I use a balanced slow release formula, such as 10/10/10, which causes growth to accelerate. When the weather is dry, a Confederate rose should be watered at least once each week. The plant thrives in full sun.

Although the Confederate rose is a perennial, when cold weather arrives in this area, the plant loses its foliage and the stems die. However, the root system remains alive. In late winter, I prune the wood down to ground level. The plant sprouts new growth in late spring and begins to bloom in the fall.

Our plant has never been bothered by any pests, but aphids, whiteflies and spider mites are known to be common pests of the plant. If a Confederate rose hibiscus becomes infested with one of the insects mentioned above, the pest may be eradicated by spraying the entire plant with an insecticidal soap.

Our Confederate rose grows on the slope in an open space where the plant is uninhibited. Sunlight and air easily penetrate the tall, open trunks and branches, therefore the plant has never been inflicted with any disease. There are two types of fungal infections that attack the Confederate rose; leaf spot and stem blight. If either fungal infection should occur on a Confederate rose, the fungus may be treated by removing the infected foliage and stems, and spraying the remainder of the plant with a fungicide.

After the flowers are spent, seeds may be collected from them to be planted in the spring, but planting short sections of the plant’s wood is an easier method of propagation. Before the first cold snap, remove a long length of wood from the plant and cut the limb into sections. Place the segments in a pail or jug of water, or plant them in a container of moist rooting soil to form root systems over the winter months. Once a section has formed a root system, transplant the new plant in a large container and keep it watered on a regular basis.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.