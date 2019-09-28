Humane Society of West Alabama: This little firecracker is Harriet, a seven-year-old female Jack Russell terrier mix. She has a white smooth coat with brown markings and weighs 13 pounds. Harriet has a fun personality and a lot of spunk. She loves to be with you and can be a talker to get your attention too. Harriet has a lot of energy so will need daily walks and a fenced in yard so she can safely run and play. She seems to get along well with other dogs and should be fine with children 8 and older. Harriet has started her crate training and she is up to date on her vet care. All HSWA dogs are either at our Dog Adoption Facility or in foster homes. All dogs require an appointment to meet. Please call 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com to request an appointment to see Harriet and to check availability. The adoption fee is $75. Read more information on the adoption process at www.humanesocietyofwa.org.

