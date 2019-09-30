Gadsden police found two people injured at a South 10th Street home early Sunday morning, after a relative reported a woman posted on Facebook that her son assaulted her.

Police went to the home and, after several attempts, got someone to respond. A 50-year-old woman came to the door, covered from head to toe in dried blood. She told officers her elbow was broken, and that her 31-year-old son was somewhere in the residence.

After calling medics for her, officers found the man barricaded in his room, with a large chest pushed against the door. He responded to verbal commands from officers and came out.

His face was covered in blood from an obvious gash above his forehead that still was bleeding. Officers saw trails of blood through the residence, and blood smeared on the walls. There was a pool of blood and an ice pack on a bed in the back of the residence, where officers believe the mother had been lying down.

She told police she’d been drinking and she didn’t know what happened, other than her son pushing her down the stairs at some point in the day.

The son told police he ran through the house with his mother chasing him with a knife after they’d argued over bills that morning. He didn’t know what caused his injury or when it happened.

The mother was taken to one local hospital by ambulance; the son was taken to the other local hospital, where he received five staples for the head laceration.

Police took two reports, listing each of the family members as victims.

The son was taken into custody for second-degree domestic violence, pending further investigation.