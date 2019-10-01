A change to Disney’s Mobility Device Rental Program has taken affect.

Disney is known as one of the most wheelchair, stroller and handicap accessible parks in the world.

They’ve made a modification to their Mobility Device Rental Program that narrows down the number of featured provider options guests have to handle their mobile device needs.

There is now one Disney featured provider, Scooterbug, a private mobility rental company in the Central Florida area.

This was an effort to simplify the vacation planning process for guests who are needing to rent strollers, electronic convenience vehicles and wheelchairs.

According to Erica Ettori, Director of Communications at Disney, Orlando, the company heard from many Guests that having various vendor choices mobile devices was complicated and that they were looking for one Disney-preferred source to rent from when visiting.

As part of the featured provider status, deliveries and returns from ScooterBug will be managed by Disney Resort bell services. Guests do not need to be present at the time of delivery when renting from Scooterbug. In addition, third-party stroller, electric wheelchair, electric scooter or any other mobility device deliveries from other third parties are no longer allowed to be dropped off at Disney Resort bell service areas or front desks unless the guest who rented the device is present for pick-up and drop-off. That means guests cannot receive strollers, electric wheelchairs, electric scooters or any other mobility device from third-party vendors by delivery. They would instead, have to meet vendors outside of their hotel or in the hotel lobby to pick up devices.

For more information about rentals, visit here.

