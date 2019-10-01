TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Lottery announces that Ira Black, 54, of Panama City, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the new $500,000 SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He purchased his winning ticket from M&M Market, located at 5939 Highway 2311 in Panama City.

Black is a regular at the store, coming in every day — sometimes twice a day — to purchase tickets, according to store employee Tanja Sommerville. He then takes them to his favorite booth to scratch them off.

"That's his office," Sommerville said. "That's his booth."

She said he came in to show her a picture of the winning ticket and went to Tallahassee yesterday to take care of the business of winning the Lottery.