The Sharks finished off a great Homecoming week with a “big” win versus Graceville by a score of 20-6. Graceville came in undefeated at 4-0 and had all the momentum after scoring first on a long touchdown run. The Sharks stayed in the game and took control late scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns. The biggest difference in the outcome of the game was in the turnover column. The Sharks had four takeaways and zero turnovers for the night. That gave us four extra possessions that ultimately was the difference in the game. Other than that one long run our defense played great all night. Graceville had some of the most talented skill players in the area. They had a little over 200 yards on 38 carries. That’s a pretty large number but we were satisfied if we could keep them bottled up and prevent big plays. Offensively we did just enough to win the football game. We rushed for 245 yards on 36 carries and three touchdowns. We’re getting a little better each week as the season goes on. I think this was probably our most complete game of the season so far. We are going to need a lot more of that type of play this week.

The 3-3 Sharks are hosting the undefeated 5-0 Tigers from Blountstown this Friday. They are the No. 1 seed in our Conference after week 6 for good reason. They have outscored their opponents 210 -32 on the year. It will be our toughest challenge to date for this growing team. We will need all the Sharks Fans in the stands this week to help us as much as possible. We had a great Homecoming crowd last week. Let’s pack it out again this week as these two rivals write another chapter in their storied rivalry.

It should be a great high school football game!

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. See you at the game.

GO SHARKS!