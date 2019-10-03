The Port St. Joe SaltAir Farmers Market, celebrating its 12th year, returns Saturday to City Commons Park adjacent to Port St. Joe City Hall, at the intersection of Reid Ave. and Cecil G. Costin, Sr. Blvd. The market is held 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. ET the first and third Saturdays of every month. At the market you may find fresh seasonal produce, jewelry, tie dye, carved woodwork and much more. This week, Revint Solutions will be holding a bake sale to raise funds for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.