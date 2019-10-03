Bunco Night

Mark your calendars for a fun-filled ladies night out with exciting door prizes and dinner provided by Tiki Grill. Bring your own wine. Tea and water will also be available. Advanced tickets on sale now! There is limited Seating so don’t wait to get your ticket.

For information contact Patti Fisher 832-9436 or Laura Baxley 819-5827

Pulled Pork fundraiser a success

The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club Pulled-Pork Dinner was held on Friday, Sept. 27. We are grateful for another successful event. All proceeds will go towards scholarships for well deserving students and community projects. We would like to give great big thanks to all the members, volunteers and boosters who helped make it possible. And thanks to the Gulf County communities and business for supporting our event.

Wewahitchka Veteran’s Park bricks

The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club is partnering with the City of Wewahitchka to establish a Veteran’s Park to honor our veteran’s. We are selling 4x8 bricks with branch of service emblem, rank, branch and veteran’s name for $56. These pavers will be placed around two monuments as well as the United States of America flag and all service flags in their perspective order. This site will be located at 169 HWY 71 N, in front of Lake Alice Park. Donations are greatly appreciated. Call any GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club member to place an order or for more information contact Club President Carolyn Watson at 850-340-1984.

Flower Power fundraiser

We are winding down the Flower Power fundraiser. We will be accepting orders until Oct. 11. For more information on how to order contact Conservation Chair Rhonda Alderman 348-9477

2019 Fall Board – Saddle Up For Smiles

Five members of the GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club along with clubs from District 2 attended the 2019 Fall Board in Orlando, Florida. There were many workshops on new and exciting ways GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club can and will make a difference.

If you would like to learn more about all the exciting programs and projects we do in support of our community and more, visit our Face book page, GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club and join us at our regular monthly meeting, the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. CT at the Glad Tidings Church Fellowship Hall in Wewahitchka.

Our next meeting is 6 p.m. CT Tuesday, Oct. 8. Hope to see you there!