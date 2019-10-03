A brutal way to lose is the best way to characterize Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School’s 38-36 home loss to Dothan (AL) Northside Methodist Academy.

Down by as many as 18 points in the second quarter, the Gators battled back to take a fourth-quarter lead only to have Methodist hit a late touchdown pass and two-point conversion.

The Gators fell to 2-4 while Methodist evened its record at 3-3.

The Gators out-gained Methodist offensively 371-273 despite running fewer plays and losing the first-down battle.

Methodist scored the first 16 points of the game on a pair of runs, 29 yards and 11 yards, followed by two-point conversions.

The Gators got on the scored when Alex Williams (203 yards on 19 carries with five touchdowns) scored on a 36-yard scamper.

The two-point conversion (the Gators do not have a kicker) failed.

Williams scored from the 15, followed by a Tyreeq Thomas run for the two-point conversion, midway through the second quarter, but the touchdown was sandwiched between a pair of Methodist scores.

A 3-yard touchdown run early, followed by the two-point conversion, and an 11-yard touchdown pass late, the two-point conversion stopped, had Methodist up 30-14 at halftime.

The Gators dominated the third-quarter behind Williams.

Williams scored from the 1-yard line early in the third quarter, followed by a two-point conversion, and added a 66-yard touchdown run later to make it 30-28 Methodist after the two-point conversion failed.

Williams struck again in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 51-yard run and converting the two-point conversion as Wewahitchka took its first lead of the game, 36-30.

But Methodist scored late on a 19-yard touchdown pass and added the two-point conversion and the clock ran out on Wewahitchka.

Thomas added 90 rushing yards on 18 carries for the Gators who also got 79 yards on seven carries from Zay McDaniel.