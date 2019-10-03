No perfect score this week, but a strong race nonetheless for the Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls’ cross country team.

And the boys are also maintaining a brisk pace.

The Port St. Joe cross country teams competed at Blountstown last week, with the girls finishing second and the boys taking third.

The Lady Tiger Sharks were paced by Autumn Kotelman, who finished fifth individually, while Madelynn Gortermoller placed seventh and Zoe Gerlach (10th) was also in the top 10.

For the Tiger Sharks, Zach McFarland took third individually with Ricky Forbes ninth.

Jack Trochessett placed 22nd and Miles Butler was 30th.

The teams competed in Wewahitchka Wednesday after press time for this newspaper.