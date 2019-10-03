Rainey Nobles was crowned the 2019 Homecoming Queen of Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School last Friday night, making her the fourth person in her family to win the title.

Her grandmother Jan Fleming Nobles started the tradition back in 1968, followed by her daughter-in-law Kim Davis Nobles in 1990.

Kim and Bobby Nobles’ eldest daughter Katie won in 2015; Rainey kept it in the family this year: three generations, four queens, one heart of Shark Pride.

To keep the family connections going, Jan Nobles’ late father Bill Fleming was the voice of the Sharks for many, many years, followed by his son-in-law Teedy Nobles (Jan’s husband), and now Teedy and Jan’s son Bobby has filled those shoes.

It really is a family tradition for the Nobles at Shark Stadium.

The 2019 Homecoming Court was Brianna Butler, Sedona Focht, Jireh Gant, Haley Hardy, Madison Jasinski, Rainey Nobles, Shayleigh Jackson, Brittany Hanson, Carley Fortner, Sam Corzine, and Justice Barfield.