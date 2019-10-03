Troy Calvin Bryant, Jr., 64, of St. Joe Beach, Florida, passed away at home Friday, September 27, 2019; he was surrounded by family.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Connie (Holton) Bryant; his son, Jared Bryant and his wife, Mallory Bryant; his son, Jordan Bryant; his brother, Patrick Bryant and his wife, Robin Bryant; and many close friends.

Born in Quitman, Georgia, the son of Troy Calvin Bryant, Sr. and Marian (Ramsey) Bryant, he grew up in Albany, Georgia and lived most of his adult life in Jonesboro, Georgia before eventually settling in St. Joe Beach in 2018.

In his early years, Troy would help out in his father's business, Bryant's Welding Shop. After graduating from Dougherty County High School in 1972, he attended Albany Junior College, graduating with an associate's degree in 1974. While attending Albany Junior College he met his wife, Connie Holton; they were married in 1973 at Byne Memorial Baptist Church. Troy went on to attend Columbus State College, graduating with a bachelor's degree in music in 1976.

From there, Troy began his career as a band director, teaching at several schools throughout Clayton County, Georgia from 1976 to 1987, with Pointe South Junior High School being the foremost among them. During that time he attended VanderCook College of Music in Chicago, Illinois, graduating with a master's degree in music education in 1980.

In 1987, he bought Tara Music Center in Jonesboro, Georgia, which he owned and operated until 2008. After his tenure as a business owner, Troy worked as a clerk in the Clayton County Probate Court and also enjoyed several part-time jobs before relocating to St. Joe Beach.

Graveside rites were held September 30 by Comforter Funeral Home of Port St. Joe, with private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Troy's memory to the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research.

Services are under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.