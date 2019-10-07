MARIETTA, Ga. — A Georgia man has received a life sentence for killing his estranged pregnant wife and stabbing her son.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 52-year-old Elvin Durant admitted Friday to the murder of 38-year-old Crystal Battle in a hearing before Cobb County Superior Court Judge C. LaTrain Kell. Durant pleaded guilty to charges of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, burglary in the first-degree, two counts of aggravated assault, feticide and criminal damage to property in the second-degree.

The District Attorney office's spokeswoman, Kim Isaza, says Durant was sentenced to two life sentences that will run concurrently.

Durant broke into Battle's home in Marietta around 2:21 a.m. Aug. 25, 2018, authorities said. Durant ordered everyone into the living room, told Battle "This is the end of you" and stabbed her in the neck and head, investigators have said.

Battle's 19-year-old son, Jakeem, tried to defend his mother, but was stabbed in the thigh.

Cobb County prosecutors say there was a history of domestic violence in the relationship that led to Battle's killing.

Battle was afraid to leave her home and said "her husband was mentally and sexually abusive," the District Attorney's Office said.

She also said Durant claimed he "was 'King of the Castle' and could have sex with her whenever he wanted," prosecutors said.

What caused the deadly attack is unknown, but Durant was known to cops.

He was charged with felony criminal damage in a July 30, 2018, incident at Battle's home where two TVs were damaged. He was jailed for about three days before bonding out of Cobb County Jail.

"This is a sad, cautionary tale about the perils of unchecked domestic violence," said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans, who heads the Major Crimes Unit in the DA's Office. "This defendant exhibited a pattern of domination, manipulation, and control - with fatal consequences. But for the heroic acts of Crystal's son Jakeem and the quick response by law enforcement, who is to say what the fate of the other children in this house might have been."