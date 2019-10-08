A voter registration list compiled by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office shows that 227 new voters registered in the city of Tuscaloosa’s District 4 in the lead up to Tuesday’s special election. Most of these new voters, it appears, are University of Alabama students.

Although this is a municipal election with the polling taking place at Calvary Baptist Church, a voter registration list compiled by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office shows that 145 of the voters who signed up during the registration period have the University of Alabama’s Rec Center listed as the polling place for state and federal elections, indicating they are campus-area based voters.

And in looking at the addresses of these new voters, a significant number list either campus-based or off-campus student housing as their addresses.

Three candidates are seeking to fill the unexpired term of ex-Councilman Matt Calderone, who resigned his seat in July after moving into a home outside of the district.

Voters will chose between retired U.S. Marine and businessman Lee Busby, 62, retired photographer John Earl, 72, and Heat Pizza Bar co-owner Frank Fleming, 28.

Approximately 6,800 registered voters live in the area that includes the University of Alabama and surrounding neighborhoods. Only 3.4 percent of District 4 voters turned out for the 2017 election, when Calderone ran unopposed, leaving just the the school board and mayoral races on the ballot. Turnout was 11.2 percent during the 2013 election when Calderone won his first term.

State law requires that the City Council call a special election to fill the position, rather than appointing someone to serve the remainder of his term, because it is more than a year until the next municipal election in 2021.

Tuscaloosa County registrar Stan McCracken told The Tuscaloosa News that there was a moderate spike in voter registrations between July 31, when the council voted to set the special election, and Sept. 23, the last day to register to vote in time for this special election.

“There was an increase,” McCracken said. “I wouldn’t say it was great, but we’re only talking one district.”

And the majority of those newly registered voters, McCracken said, appeared to be college students.

This could amount to a heightened level of scrutiny when the polls open in District 4 at 7 a.m.

District 4 has garnered a reputation for questionable municipal election outcomes, due mainly to the voting eligibility of University of Alabama students.

A 1997 race for City Council was taken to court over the possibility of illegal voting. A similar suit was brought in 2013, this time over a city Board of Education seat.

In both, the candidate who lost on election day was equally unsuccessful at the legal level.

But the 2013 defeat of the Board of Education’s District 4 incumbent, Kelly Horwitz, led to the Alabama Supreme Court setting some clear boundaries for what kinds of college students can cast ballots in local elections.

Horwitz lost to challenger Cason Kirby by a margin of 416-329 and argued before the Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court that voter fraud by members of the University of Alabama’s Greek system contributed to his victory.

Her case ultimately failed when her legal team was unable to subpoena enough potentially illegal voters to overturn the outcome, but not before the Supreme Court decided that students must not only live, but be “domiciled” in the district in order to vote.

Students were not considered “domiciled” in the district if they received mail, reports of grades, tax returns and other government documentation at another address, such as their parents’ homes.

Of the 227 new registered voters, 16 listed their mailing addresses as out-of-district. Five listed out-of-state addresses, nine listed addresses in other Alabama cities, and two listed addresses in Tuscaloosa, but in other voting districts. Twenty-eight listed their mailing addresses as post office boxes on the UA campus.

In 1997, then 22-year-old UA student Lee Garrison defeated Donald Brown, former executive editor of The Tuscaloosa News, for the District 4 council seat by a margin of 857 to 773.

While Garrison estimated then that about 500 to 600 students voted in the district, Brown filed a challenge in Circuit Court alleging illegal votes were cast in the district that was then composed of the downtown historic area, Forest Lake and UA, but the court ended up ruling that not enough illegal votes were cast to overturn the decision.

Garrison went on to serve four total terms on the City Council and was challenged just one other time before stepping down to run for chair of the city Board of Education in 2013.

He served on term in this position.

Votes can be cast Tuesday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1208 Paul W. Bryant Drive, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

In the event that a runoff election is necessary, it will be held on Nov. 19.

