Florida test pilot Miguel Iturmendi and his Perlan 2 glider team were hoping to break an altitude flight record. Instead, they discovered something more troubling.

SARASOTA — Poised to crush the flight altitude record of the SR-71 Blackbird spyplane set in 1976, an award-winning glider team assembled in Argentina last month found itself confronting a surprising weather phenomenon with profound global implications.

"There was a warming that broke into pieces this cyclonic, stratospheric Antarctic jetstream," says Sarasota test pilot Miguel Iturmendi. "It would be the equivalent if, in Toronto, in the middle of January, the temperature was suddenly 100 degrees. It’s a huge deal."

For the past four years, Iturmendi has been part of a record-shattering Airbus project to send a carbon-fiber glider called the Perlan 2 into unimagined heights using only natural energy. To pull it off, Airbus' engineers and aviators have been exploiting powerful westerly Pacific winds sweeping across the Andes mountains in lower South America. Those currents create enough thrust to propel a properly designed vehicle, particularly one with an 84-foot wingspan, from the troposphere into the stratosphere.

Working out of the remote Argentinian town of El Calafate during the peak season for the polar vortex — when cyclonic upper altitude winds swirling around Antarctica hit maximum strength — the 2,000-pound Perlan 2 repeatedly rode the southern hemisphere's winter waves last year into unprecedented territory. The 2018 adventure culminated at 76,100 feet, breaking the glider's own record for the third time in two weeks.

But this time around, temperatures above the South Pole began spiking in August and September, perhaps by as much as 40 degrees Celsius — or 104 degrees Fahrenheit — above normal, according to the website Severe Weather Europe. Meteorologists classified it as a rare Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) event, likely the strongest on record.

"When I was at 57,000 feet," recalls Iturmendi, "somebody said wow, those temperatures look pretty warm, and then somebody on the team mentioned that to meteorologists who said we just had an SSW. So we started talking to other scientists and we found out what was going on."

The glider's own instruments recorded a 20-degree Celsius jump in local temperatures, which emasculated the polar vortex over Argentina and limited Perlan 2's climb to 65,000 feet, after being towed to 40,000.

Meteorologist and founder of the Weather Extreme research firm Elizabeth Austin, who consulted with the Airbus crew, stated there had been two SSW forerunners, in 2002 and 2010. In an email, she attributed SSWs to "enhanced energy" generated by activity in the troposphere.

Austin called the 2019 phenomenon "extremely significant" because SSWs "set certain weather and climate responses in motion … and we know a lot more about these now than we did back in 2002. Some of these things include its impact on the polar vortex (significant weakening), on the Antarctic sea ice (enhanced decline), on the ozone hole (helps repair it), on the weather in Australia and New Zealand."

As a consequence, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology predicted an extension of a punishing drought that began in 2017, a dry spell that has already proven to be the "worst on record" in certain regions of the continent, as reflected over a 120-year span of data. And September, according to Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service, tied its 2016 mark for the hottest September on record.

From the Airbus perspective, what happened in El Calafate in September was "quite a successful season," according to spokesman James Darcy.

Last year, says Iturmendi, the polar vortex was so strong, Perlan 2 could've surfed the Andean waves up to 100,000 feet. But the team decided to back off until it could install more advanced instrumentation for gathering more precise atmospheric and aerodynamic data.

"While world records are always nice," Darcy said in an email, "those extreme altitudes are just a means to an end as we continue the scientific mission. The same rare atmospheric phenomenon that kept us from getting to 90,000 feet this year … provided an opportunity to do some climatological research for which Perlan was uniquely suited."

Achieving the 90,000-foot mark — which approximates atmospheric conditions on Mars and would surpass the SR-71's record by 5,000 feet — remains the Airbus goal. But beyond the numbers, adds Iturmendi, will be a platform for using clean energy to conduct manned missions to explore stratospheric science, traditionally measured using balloon technology.

Speaking of balloons, Iturmendi is planning to join an effort to break a balloon altitude record. He is also working with a Swiss company touting an aircraft fueled solely by electricity and solar power.

A resident of Sarasota for 20 years, Iturmendi’s profile was elevated at a ceremony in Austria in July when he received the Living Legends of Aviation Award on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's moon landing. Actor John Travolta, an aeronautics enthusiast, made the presentation. Iturmendi went into the history books in August 2018 for reaching a then-record 65,000 feet, then added another milestone in September 2018 when Perlan set a glider speed record at 0.5 Mach, or half the speed of sound.

Iturmendi is quick to point out that Perlan 2 chief pilot Jim Payne received Living Legends recognition earlier in the year.

