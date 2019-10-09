Tickets are available for this weekend's Kentuck Festival of the Arts.

A two-day pass costs $15 and daily admission costs $10. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at www.kentuck.org/festival-tickets or at the gate.

The festival's hours will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Kentuck Park, 3501 Fifth St. in Northport.

The festival, in its 48th year, will feature more than 270 artists, live music, spoken word performances, activities for children, folk and contemporary craft demonstrations, food trucks and local craft brews.