Univesrity of Alabama to pay former dean of students Jamie R. Riley more than $300,000 as part of settlement agreement

The University of Alabama will pay former dean of students Jamie R. Riley about $346,200 as part of a separation agreement made public Friday by university officials in response to a public record request.

The university released a seven-page agreement and a copy of the university’s offer of employment to Riley. The documents released Friday partially comply with a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by The Tuscaloosa News last month.

The request also sought any correspondence between Riley, UA President Stuart Bell, and other senior administrators regarding his resignation, including any formal notices of resignation, per university policy, from Riley or requests for resignation from senior leadership.

The News also sought any correspondence between senior leaders and Riley about a Sept. 4 Breitbart News story by Kyle Morris titled "University of Alabama Dean: American Flag and Police Represent ‘Systemic History of Racism.’"

The separation agreement was signed on Sept. 4 by Riley and UA’s Chief Administrative Officer Chad Tindol. Riley’s salary was $175,000 annually, according to the 2019 offer letter. The letter indicates the employment would be at-will and could be terminated by Riley or the university at time for any reason without notice.

The separation agreement is dated a day before the announcement of Riley’s resignation last month and the same day as the Breitbart News story about tweets from his private account from before his employment at UA, in which he discussed issues of systemic racism and police use of force.

The administration has cautioned against drawing a causal relationship between the resignation and the Sept. 4 story. The agreement released on Friday does not reference the article or if it had any bearing on the resignation.

Under the agreement, Riley agreed to resign effective Sept. 4 and never again apply for a job at a UA System campus, to not sue or bring any future action for monetary damages against UA or officials, and cease any complaints he may have filed regarding his employment.

As part of the deal, university officials involved in the settlement and Riley agree to not make any public comments disparaging or criticizing each other. The parties also agreed to keep the terms of the agreement and any discussions or communications relating to it or the claim as confidential.

The parties agreed to respond to any questions about the agreement that the matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of Riley and the university.

As part of the agreement, both parties deny any wrongdoing associated with the employment relationship.

The university will provide Riley a neutral reference and pay him $346,200 in a series of payments and compensation for any accrued annual leave.

Riley will receive one-fourth of his annual salary, or about $43,750, divided into four monthly payments, with the final payment occurring by the end of the year. The law firm Fonteneau Firm LLC will be paid $3,800 for attorneys’ fees. In January 2020, Riley will be paid $175,000, minus applicable withholdings, for lost wages. He will also receive a check for $127,450 as compensatory damages to cover any potential claims he may have had against the university.

The release of the resignation agreement and the job offer letter come roughly a month after news that Riley had resigned his position by mutual agreement and neither party would have any further comments. Attempts to contact Riley at his home were unsuccessful.

The release followed a university announcement Tuesday that Bell was creating an advisory committee led by Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Christine Taylor to develop strategies and propose solutions to advance the university’s strategic plan goals of creating a more inclusive campus community and attracting a diverse student body and faculty.

The administration’s refusal so far to discuss the circumstances of Riley's resignation prompted protests and criticism from students and faculty, who have raised questions about UA’s commitment to free speech and academic freedom. Students and faculty have warned that the situation undermines efforts to create a welcoming an inclusive campus environment.

Riley joined the UA administration in late February. The university issued a short message on Sept. 5 to media reporting Riley had resigned his position by mutual agreement and neither party would have any further comments.

Students and faculty members have requested the university re-affirm its commitment to free speech and academic freedom while also calling for more input in the hiring process of university officials.