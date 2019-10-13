A Walk Through Time; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20, Forrest Cemetery; personal stories of memorable Gadsden residents; admission is donations only; proceeds go toward Forrest Cemetery preservation

Hyatt Family Reunion: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Arab Recreation Center, North Main Street; please bring food and drinks for your family and to share; Nancy Smalley, 256-586-4979; Helen Chenault, 256-355-1919; Brenda Kean, 256-775-1542

Free Shred Days: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 25 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, side parking lot of Etowah County Courthouse; sponsored jointly by RSVP and Family Savings Credit Union; Drug Enforcement Unit agents will be on hand Oct. 26 to dispose of old or unused medicines

Gadsden Regional Medical Center $5 Jewelry Sale: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, GRMC Conference Room in 500 Building; fundraiser to benefit hospital volunteers; 256-494-4553

Snead State Community Wind Band: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, Room 107, Maze Music Building; rehearsals for Snead State Community College Community Wind Band; concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 3 in Bevill Center Auditorium; Michael McGee, michael.mcgee@adjunct.snead.edu or 256-840-4148

Tutu2K Color Run: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., downtown Gadsden; annual fundraiser for the Downtown Dance Conservatory; registration starts at 5 p.m., run is at 6 p.m.; $25 for individuals, $55 for families of three to six participants; register at https://bit.ly/2MxCIQi

Home, Garden and Design Show and Santa’s Workshop: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1-2, The Venue at Coosa Landing; sponsored by Altrusa International of Gadsden; vendors from throughout the area; tickets are $10 and available at the door; Long’s Furniture will show major football games on Nov. 2; Local Joe’s fare will be in concession stand; proceeds support Altrusa’s community efforts; visit www.altrusaofgadsden.com for more information

Patriots Hall of Honor Luncheon: 11 a.m. Nov. 6, The Venue at Coosa Landing; tickets $15; Veterans Parade on Broad Street follows at 2 p.m.; Gadsden-Etowah Patriots Association, 256-467-4042

Senior Adult Holiday Luncheon: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13, 210 at the Tracks; free; registration now open; call Belinda at 256-549-4740 or visit the Downtown Civic Center, 623 Broad St.

Senior-friendly Line Dance Classes: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., Anniston; 256-231-7630

YMCA of the Coosa Valley: The YMCA is looking for players to participate in a table tennis program; games currently are being played at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the YMCA, 100 Walnut St.; stop by during those times to learn more