Incumbent Sandy Holloway will represent District 3 for her second four-year term on the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education starting in January.

The board, also known as BESE, creates policy that governs all public schools and develops the school funding formula that determines the amount of state money received by school districts.

District 3 spans 13 parishes, including Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Holloway received 77% of votes in the district, or 105,596, defeating challenger Janice Perea, who received 23% of votes, or 32,152. About 40.9% of the district's voters cast ballots.

Holloway received 73% of votes in Terrebonne Parish, or 18,381. In Lafourche, she received 77% of votes, or 20,103.

In her 40 years as an educator, Holloway worked in the Lafourche Parish School District as a teacher and administrator and launched the Bayou Community Academy, a local charter school.

She was on the board when it passed its first funding increase for schools in a decade this past legislative session.

