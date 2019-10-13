The race to decide who will fill the vacancy on the bench of the 17th Judicial District Court Division C in Lafourche Parish will go to a Nov. 16 runoff.

Marla Abel and Rene C. Gautreaux will compete in the runoff, with Todd Joffrion placing third in Saturday's election.

Abel finished with 12,149 votes (45%), and Gautreaux received 9,946 (37%). Joffrion's 5,026 votes were 19% of total cast. Voter turnout was 46.4%.

The three candidates vied for the seat vacated by Judge Walter Lanier III when he was elected to the Louisiana 1st Circuit Court of Appeal on Nov. 6, 2018.

District judges serve six-year terms, but the candidate elected Nov. 16 will serve the remainder of Lanier’s term, through December 2020.