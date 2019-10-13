Just two Terrebonne Parish Council seats will head to a runoff next month as candidates compete for a seat alongside four incumbents and three new representatives.

In District 5, Jessica Domangue unseated longtime Councilwoman Christa Duplantis-Prather, who has served five terms on the council.

The District 7 challenger Danny Babin also unseated an incumbent, Councilman Al Marmande. Babin previously held that seat from 2011-2015.

District 4 also elected a new representative, John Amedee. Current District 4 Councilman Scotty Dryden chose not to seek re-election.

Runoffs will be held for District 2 and 9 on Nov. 16.

Unofficial, but complete results are as follows:

District 1: Incumbent John Navy received 1,462 votes (71%), defeating challenger Lionel "Tony" Lewis Jr., who received 606 votes (29%). Voter turnout was 36.3%.

District 2: Wilfred "PJ" Allridge received the most votes, 584 (22%), above John Campbell, who received 515 votes (20%), Carl "Carlee" Harding, who received 520 votes (20%), Clarence Williams, who received 485 votes (19%), Anthony Bruce Rainey Sr., who received 389 votes (15%), and Richard Thompson, who received 109 votes (4%). Voter turnout was 37.6%. Allridge and Harding will head to a runoff.

District 3: Incumbent Gerald Michel received 1,503 votes (52%), narrowly defeating Robert Boudreaux, who received 1,414 votes (48%). Voter turnout was 41.4%.

District 4: John Amedee received 1,974 votes (70%), defeating Wayne S. Ingram, who received 618 votes (22%), and Thomas Dardar Jr. who received 225 votes (8%). Voter turnout was 41.2%.

District 5: Challenger Jessica Domangue received 1,573 votes (54%), defeating incumbent Christa Duplantis-Prather, who received 1,319 votes (46%). Voter turnout was 43.4%.

District 6: Incumbent Darrin Guidry received 3,312 votes (63%), defeating challenger Michael "Cuz" Prosperie, who received 1,964 votes (37%). Voter turnout was 54%.

District 7: Challenger Danny Babin received 1,479 votes (54%), defeating incumbent Al Marmande, who received 1,260 votes (46%). Voter turnout was 41.4%.

District 8: Incumbent Dirk Guidry received 1,783 votes (60%), defeating challengers Kim Chauvin, who received 888 votes (30%), and John P. Voisin, who received 287 votes (10%). Voter turnout was 42.3%.

District 9: Incumbent Steve Trosclair received the most votes, at 1,480 (48%), above challengers Wallace Ellender III, who received 918 votes (30%), Mike Pellegrin, who received 585 votes (19%), and Perry J. Naquin, who received 128 votes (4%). Voter turnout was 46.9%.

