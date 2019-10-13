LIVINGSTON – The University of West Alabama rang up 555 yards of total offense on the way to defeating Shorter, 41-0, Saturday for Homecoming at Tiger Stadium.



The Tigers (4-2, 1-2 GSC) have held the Hawks scoreless over the last eight quarters at Tiger Stadium, defeating SU, 62-0, in 2017.



Shorter dropped to 0-6 and 0-4 with its 45th consecutive loss.



"The big thing is we executed at a high level," UWA coach Brett Gilliland said. "That was the challenge all week. We knew they believed they could move the ball and score."



Jack McDaniels completed 25-of-33 passes with one interception, 326 yards and three touchdowns. James Smith carried 10 times for a career-best 150 yards and caught three passes for 26 yards.



Bayley Blanchard caught seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, giving him 84 career receptions for 1,090 yards and 13 touchdowns.



UWA passed for 326 yards and ran for 229 while limiting Shorter to 73 yards on the ground and 206 passing.



Jordan Jones led UWA with eight tackles, including a tackle for loss. Josh Hatcher made seven, while Corey Procter and Jeremiah Boyd had six each.



