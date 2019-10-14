Buyer: Sarah Carriere, Byrnes Carriere Jr; Seller: Mona Bourg; Sec55 T18S R19E; 190,000; 1279786 7/09/19
Buyer: Misty Ross; Seller: DSLD Homes LLC; lot27 Olde Towne; 190,020; 1279787 7/09/19
Buyer: Bradley Bergeron Jr; Seller: Jacob Chiasson; sec3 T14S R17E; 129,000; 1279804 7/09/19
Buyer: Jye Hartman, Megan Hartman; Seller: Loupe Property Holdings LLC; Lot in Lafourche; 400,000; 1279802 7?09/19
Buyer: Gary Sanders, Sandy Sanders; Seller: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; lots 34 and 35 blk5 North Thibodaux; 35,600; 1279850 7/10/19
Buyer: Tracy Reed; buyer: Bay Area Catering LLC; sec91 T14S R16E; 90,000; 1279858 7/10/19
Buyer: Galen Santiny, Janee Lomas; Seller: Jeremy Naccio, Devin Naccio; secs 2 and 3 T18S R21E; 255,000 7/11/19
Buyer: Matthew Ellender, Brooke ELlender; Seller: Carolyn Moreau; lot7 blk13 Acadia Plantation; 490,000; 1279959 7/11/19
Buyer: Brian Carr; Seller: Madonna Scurlock, Archie Scurlock Jr; lot4 blk15 Green Acres; 268,000; 1279980 7/11/19
Buyer: Margaret Andras; Seller: Tammy Zeringue; lot19 blk4 Sugar Ridge West Add; 385,000; 1280010 7/15/19
Buyer: Toby Scott, Christy Scott; Seller: Lynn Rhodes, Valarie Rhodes; sec128 and 129 T15S R17E; 2799,000; 7/15/19
Buyer: Roger Bricklen Jr, Deborah Bricklen; Seller: Carla Engerran; Lot in Lafourche; 32,000; 1280023 7/15/19
Buyer: Craig Naquin, Erika Niette; Seller: DSLD Homes LLC; lot161 Settlement At Live Oak; 286,895; 1280039 7/15/19
Buyer: Jacey Callais; Seller: Jamie Danos; lot12 blk1 Bourgeois; 158,000; 1279783 7/09/19
Buyer: Ken Bergeron Jr; Seller: Kasey Naquin; Lot in Lafourche; 25,000; 1279981 7/11/19
Buyer: Clinton Upperman, Teidi Upperman; Seller: Infinite Rentals LLC; lot13 blk5 Oak Grove Park; 148,000; 1279983 7/11/19
Buyer: Gold Leaf Properties LLC Seller: Heather Legleu; lot10-B blk12 Peltier Add; 129,000; 1279987 7/11/19
Buyer: Plantation Acres LLC; Seller: J B Levert Land Co LLC; sec46 T14S R16E; 123,000; 1279998 7/11/19
Buyer:Brooke Folse; Seller: Aubrey Dupree III; lot2 blk17 Green Acres; 250,000; 1280061 7/15/19
Buy: Kristen Rodrigue; Seller: Toto 2 LLC; sec15 T16S R18E; 176,000; 1280064 7/15/19
Buyer: Stephen Kovac; Seller: Janice Hash; Lot in Lafourche; $NA; 1280066 7/15/19