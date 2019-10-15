PENSACOLA — Florida residents are taking part in the fifth annual Don't Punish Pain Nationwide Rally Protest Oct. 16.

The event is led by people with chronic illness and pain who no longer receive appropriate medical care for those illnesses since the federal government enacted policies to rein in opiod abuse and misuse of illegal, illicit drugs.

The Pensacola rally is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Plaza, 50 N. Palafox St.

Those suffering debilitating chronic pain and people who support them are welcome to participate in the event.

RSVP your attendance at DontPunishPainRally.com/FL, email FL@DontPunishPainRally.com, or visit the Florida Dont Punish Pain Rally Facebook page.