A bouncer at the High Tide bar has been identified as the victim of a late night shooting.

Police believe Anatwan Somerville, 28, started a fight with the victim when he was denied entry into the bar on Red Drew Avenue over either identification or dress code issues, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit commander Lt. Jack Kennedy.

"The victim then engaged in a physical altercation with the suspect, during which several shots were fired with one striking the victim," he said.

The victim was hospitalized with wound to his arm that wasn't life-threatening.

Police were called to the bar at 11:50 p.m. Somerville was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charged with attempted murder. He remained in the Tuscaloosa County Jail Tuesday with bond set at $60,000.