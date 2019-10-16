Rough surf, rain and gusty winds could be the impacts of the low pressure area.

Weather forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching a tropical weather system in the southwest Gulf of Mexico that could head in our general direction.

The broad area of low pressure was just offshore of the coast of southern Mexico in the Bay of Campeche on Thursday, the center said in a 2 p.m. statement.

The low is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms at the moment, but gradual development could take place as the system begins a northeast course over the next couple of days.

It is expected to produce gusty winds, rainfall and rough surf along the northern Gulf Coast on Friday and Saturday.

The chance of development is currently 50 percent, the center said.