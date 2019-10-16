Grocery chain Winn-Dixie reopened on Wednesday the final two of its stores that were closed since Hurricane Michael. The restored and upgraded stores feature new services and amenities.

PANAMA CITY – The last two Winn-Dixie grocery stores closed to due to damage in Hurricane Michael reopened Wednesday morning, greeted by excited shoppers and much needed rain.

“We welcome this rain, we have been looking forward for the rain around here for quiet some time,” said Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier during the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Winn-Dixie on 23rd Street in Panama City. Bay County has been under moderate drought conditions in the last two months.

The Lynn Haven Winn-Dixie on State 77 also reopened on Wednesday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony similar to the 23rd Street location.

Four of the seven Winn-Dixie stores in Bay County were heavily damaged in Hurricane Michael, with the 23rd Street location needing to be “effectively flattened and rebuilt from the ground up,” says Anthony Hucker, the president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, the company that owns the Winn-Dixie grocery chain.

A few days after the hurricane hit Panama City, Hucker came and visited the stores. When he visited the 23rd Street location, he was shocked at the amount of damage. He pushed a shopping cart through broken ceiling tiles and other debris, trying to find any undamaged food to give to the employees to bring to their families.

While the stores were closed for repair, all employees were placed at other Winn-Dixie stores so they could continue to earn a living, Hucker said.

Just over a year later, the store has reopened in what what Hucker describes as the newest grocery store in the county. The store now has expanded organic produce, prepared foods and alcohol sections in addition to updated signage and lighting.

Besides speeches and live music, the Winn-Dixie is celebrating by giving away free meals to 850 families in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast, 850 free trees during an event this weekend and 850 sets of supplies to the Red Cross.

Dawn Pantoja arrived at the store almost a half hour before the official grand opening. Pantoja lives near the grocery store and relies on the location for her groceries. Even after the storm she continued shopping at the Winn-Dixie’s temporary “pop-up shop” trailer that was placed in front of the store.

“A lot of your convenience stores and other grocery stores were closed up. Without having to travel to the beach, this was very convenient,” Pantoja said.

“I’m tickled to death,” she said, about the store reopening.