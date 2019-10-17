The North Port St. Joe Project Area Coalition (NPSJ-PAC) will present a Credit and Homebuyer Seminar 9:45 a.m. until 2 p.m. ET Oct. 26 at Zion Fair Baptist Church, located at 280 Avenue C in Port St. Joe.

Call or text to register at 334-538-7666.

The guest speaker will be Tina Renee and participants will learn to boost their credit scores in less than 30 days, how to remove negative items from your credit report legally and the exact steps needed to purchase a home as well as asset accumulation strategies.