Twenty East Central Community College sophomore football players were honored prior to the Warriors home football game Oct. 10 against Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Those recognized and their respective high schools were (front row, from left) wide receiver Jaylen Zachery, Dayton, Ohio; tight end Dontrell Green, Yazoo County; defensive back Fred McGee, Greene County; linebacker Elijah Keyes, Mize; tight end Ray Thomas, Senatobia; wide receiver Depodray Coburn, Noxapater; defensive back Quintin Powell, Terry; defensive back Tyrese Winford, Jackson Callaway; linebacker Anthony Blakely, Greene County; wide receiver Josh Perkins, Terry; and linebacker Payton Rogers, Forest; and (back row, from left) Head Coach Ken Karcher; running back Chandler Roberts, Kemper County; running back Marq Qualls, Lake; linebacker Ronnie Thomas, Clinton; offensive lineman Carrington Davis, Morton; offensive lineman Fabian Pickering, West Jones; offensive lineman TyKeem Doss, Aliceville, Ala.; kicker Sam Cox, Starkville Academy; punter Steven Anderson, Purvis; defensive lineman Alvin Dempsey, Port St. Joe (No. 97); and manager Caleb McGowan, Clinton. (EC Photo)