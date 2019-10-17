The final poll for the Sunshine State North Florida Football League remained largely unchanged after the final conference games last weekend.

The biggest move, which was a bit on the downward side, came from Vernon who lost a wild road game at Taylor County and dropped from third to fifth in the poll.

The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School football team remained No. 6 and Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School remained No. 10.

Blountstown remained the top seed.

At this point the conference teams will be divided.

The top eight, which, in order, are Blountstown, Baker, Sneads, Graceville, Vernon, Port St. Joe, Jefferson Somerset and Cottondale, move into a championship series.

That series will culminate with championship and consolation games the first weekend of November at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City.

The other four conference teams, Holmes County, Wewahitchka, Franklin County and Liberty County will play a three-week round-robin series.