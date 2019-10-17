When this press release first crossed my desk I wondered.

Do they understand where they sent it, the ruckus caused last year by this thing called Hurricane Michael?

But, who are we to judge (that objectivity thing) and there might be many treasures Michael didn’t touch.

To those in possession of such items, Frank and Mike are coming to Florida.

The duo is in search of the interesting, historical and unusual; objects and people.

One of cable television’s most popular shows, a History Channel staple for years, “American Pickers,” is returning to Florida in December.

The word is already being spread as the show seeks leads throughout the state.

“Specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them,” said Kourtney Myers, a representative for “American Pickers.”

The goal, she added, was to spread the word that Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz were heading south from their Iowa base of operations.

“The way we find people and collections for our show is through getting the word out so that people know we’re coming to town and can reach back out to us,” Myers said.

So, in spreading the word there is a bit of warning so people know they might soon see Wolfe and Fritz poking around backyards.

Or maybe it will be Danielle Colby Cushman, who, based on most episodes, does much of the detective work for securing leads for Wolfe and Fritz to pursue.

For those not fortunate to have viewed this little nugget of a show, “American Pickers” is a documentary focused on “picking” antiques.

Mike and Frank have crossed the country several times over in search of treasures, exploring old barns, warehouses and buildings of all sorts.

They own stores in Iowa and Nashville out of which they sell many of the items they find and successfully negotiate to purchase.

Part of the show’s charm is the characters the two encounter on their travels and the stories of so many lives, often reflected in the vast array of items resting on individual’s property.

The show centers on the banter and dickering between Mike and Frank and those private collectors.

Along the way, viewers are treated to a brief hour-long history class.

“They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them,” according to a press release.

“The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.”

The emphasis with each search is to find something different, unusual, unique, something Mike and Frank have never seen before and that comes with an interesting story, Myers said.

And as any viewer of the show knows, Mike and Frank only pick private collections: no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public, Myers said.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collections or accumulation of antiques send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflex.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).

There is also a Facebook page @GOTAPICK to share a post.