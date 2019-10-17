The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School NJROTC program participated in its first competition of the year in Fleming Island. The NJROTC practiced hard trying to get ready for this competition: working out, lifting logs and doing pushups during their physical training hours in school. But the cadets were uncertain about their competitive level. The NJROTC cadets’ physical and mental strength were tested on that day and even though they were tired they made sure everyone knew who we were. The NJROTC was not quiet for a minute - they were either cheering on their own cadets or other teams’ cadets to give them a little more motivation. At the end of the ceremony, the Port St. Joe cadets noticed that there was one more trophy left on the table. When the announcer said that our very own NJROTC won the one unique trophy, the “Spirit Award”, the cadets could not hide the joy on their faces. At the end of the day the cadets could not talk and were badly sunburned, but they knew their work and spirit had paid off.