All are summoned to attend the PSJ Project Graduation “Haunted House: Oct. 24-26 at Half Hitch located at 202 U.S. 98 in Port St. Joe.

Admission fee is $5 and proceeds go to making Project Graduation fun and safe.

The “House” opens each night at 8 a.m. ET and remains open until 10 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 12 a.m. midnight Oct. 25-26.