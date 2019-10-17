These aerial shots from Debbie Hooper show the progress a beach restoration project on St. Joseph Peninsula has made. After completing the sand replacement around the Stump Hole (near the top of two photos) crews have turned north and are making rapid progress. A county official called the forward momentum “amazing.” Once the work along the peninsula has been completed at the southern boundary of Billy Joe Rish State Park, crews will mobilize at Eagle Harbor in the peninsula state park to fill “Michael’s Cut.” Thanks to Hooper at joebay.com for the aerial photographs. ---Tim Croft