Last week, school board members convened in Howey-in-the-Hills to participate in the School Finance 2.0 Forum. Presented by Gretchen Saunders, Chief Financial Officer of Hillsborough County Schools, the sessions included instructional unit placements, performance based pay, audits and a more in-depth look at local funding.

The Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) provides leadership development and a vast network for school board members to preserve their mission: to increase student achievement through the development of effective board leadership and advocacy in public schools. To learn more, please visit www.fsba.org and follow @FLSchoolBoards.