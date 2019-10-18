Being a great food culture is not always about new or unique dishes or high-end cuisine.

Sometimes, it's simply knowing how to do what you do well.

I was reminded of that on a recent trip to the Watergrill restaurant in Houma, a sort of mom-and-pop burger joint that sits rather anonymously back off of Tunnel Boulevard.

The Watergrill's menu is not extensive, with burgers of different sizes, a couple of salads, lots of fried foods such as shrimp, oysters and sweet potato fries, poboys and other sandwiches.

Working under the assumption that they do fried stuff well enough and wishing to test the place's overall ability, I went with an order that I thought may be a bit out of its comfort zone, a grilled chicken sandwich and onion rings.

Both were tremendous, especially for a casual place that could be considered just a step up from fast food.

The sandwich contained what looked like a pounded chicken breast, thin but generous, which was much bigger than the standard hamburger bun it came on. It was browned on both sides on a flat-top grill, and was as juicy and tender as I could possibly expect.

Too often, chicken grilled on a flat-top is made tough and dry by overcooking or, on the other extreme, simply heated through enough to serve, but this version is absolutely a keeper.

An even more happy revelation were the onion rings, which were among the best I have ever had. The onions are sliced thin, and coated with a delicate batter that both clung to the rings well and added just the perfect amount of crunch, which is to say, not a lot.

They were certainly not the over-battered, thick-sliced, overcooked gut bombs that make up entirely too many applications of this dish, especially but not exclusively fast-food versions. The thinness of the coating was the key to the dish, not having enough heft to absorb too much grease and become heavy, but sticking to the onion.

It also had a generous amount for a side dish with a sandwich, which made for a great value at just over $11 with a drink before tax.

How well Watergrill executed these simple but easily blundered items gives me some measure of confidence that the folks there just know what they're doing. I'll definitely be back.

The Watergrill is located at 1023 W. Tunnel Blvd. in Houma.

Staff Writer Scott Yoshonis can be reached at 850-1148 or syoshonis@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @Foster_Cajun.