Gadsden students

travel to Australia

Two Gadsden students — Jacob Dowdy and Holden Mobley — were among seven students from Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee, who took part in the Young Adult Honors Performance Series held in August at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia.

The FHU students were among 70 finalists selected from more than 14,000 auditions submitted from around the world. FHU students spent six days in Sydney working with renowned conductors and musicians to prepare for their group performance.

While in Sydney, performers took a day trip to the Blue Mountains and a Finalist Celebration Cruise on Sydney Harbour. Singers worked with Dr. Jeffrey Redding, director of choral activities at West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida. As a conductor and clinician, Redding has led choirs in performances at state, regional, and national conventions of the American Choral Directors’ Association (ACDA). For the Young Adult Honors Performance Series, Redding selected several songs including “Ave Maria” and “Hallelujah” from the Mount of Olives and “Berusa Er” (Drink Abundantly).

Kimbril graduates

from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel D. Kimbril graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Kimbril completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn 4 credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Kimbril is the son of Jason Kimbril of Southside. He is a 2018 graduate of Glencoe High School.