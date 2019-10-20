ARIES (March 21-April 19): The week ahead can offer opportunities to bring some of your dreams to fruition. Be vigilant about obeying the rules and taking care of shared duties since a partner might feel like they are stuck doing it all.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your hard work won't be taken for granted in the week ahead. You might receive more recognition for your achievements than anticipated. Spend some quality time with a loved one and your dreams could come true.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your logic will come in handy when you are at work or performing a job. You can ensure that your position is secure by being sensitive to subtle hints and gentle reminders. Your partner will offer perceptive ideas this week.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Duty comes first. Get your everyday tasks completed before you head off for the art show, the soccer field or a visit with friends. The first half of the week may be ideal to arrange a consultation with a professional.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may feel invisible or that you blend in with the scenery during the week ahead. Just because you aren't the center of attention doesn't mean that anyone loves you less. Enjoy being part of a comfortable family unit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on owning things that will provide lasting pleasure and on relationships that withstand the test of time. In the week ahead, your friends will enjoy your imaginative ideas, and you may grow closer to loved ones.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Place more emphasis on compatibility than combativeness. Enjoy numerous romantic moments in the upcoming week, but don't attempt to put joint plans into motion when you sense friction may occur.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may have stars in your eyes in the upcoming week, but that's a good thing because this helps you look for love in all the right places. Other people may find you more attractive than usual, so make first impressions count.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your upcoming week can be filled with helpful opportunities. Your judgement may be better than usual about financial matters, but you may also be frustrated by a situation that involves a bill.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Even the most dedicated, hardworking individual deserves some time off. Embrace any opportunity to relax or enjoy a little recreation in the upcoming week. Be on the lookout, as an unexpected offer might answer your prayers.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In the week ahead, your home can become a place where you can work on a fascinating hobby or a meeting place for friends and extended family. Your best supporters and advisors are within the family circle.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The first half of the week is a perfect time to meet a romantic partner if you hope to achieve a meeting of the minds as well as the bodies. Someone's helpful advice can put you on the right path to achieve a key goal.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: A feisty, competitive streak may manifest itself during the upcoming four to six weeks. You can tackle physical chores with gusto and enjoy a high level of energy in work, games or sports. By December your desire to be first could create a defensive posture and abrasiveness, so relax and slow down before you cause offense. Late December is a good time for a vacation or break from routines while you are in the mood for romance. Hold on to your savings, because your money-making ideas could fall flat in January, and you could be distracted from what is important. Buckle down to your work in February, when the boss may be hovering and everything you do is subjected to scrutiny. Don't volunteer to take on extra responsibilities or borrow money, because anything you begin could create complications. April is a better month to focus on business ideas and income-earning arrangements.