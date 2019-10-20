BATON ROUGE, La. – Freshman Ares Teixido picked up two singles wins, including one over No. 115-ranked Magda Adaloglou of Mississippi State in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(4) to advance to the singles quarterfinal at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Southern Regional Championships on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama’s Alba Cortina Pou ended her run in the main draw in the regional Round of 16.



In UA men's tennis, Riccardo Roberto and Zhe Zhou both advanced in the first round of singles play Saturday at the men's ITA Southern Regional Championships in Auburn. The Crimson Tide also picked up four doubles wins on the day.