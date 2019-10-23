GREENSBORO -- The Greensboro High School volleyball team won the Class 4A, Area 6 tournament on Tuesday night.

Teams were Dallas County, Sumter Central and Greensboro. Sumter Central defeated Dallas County in its match 3-0, and Greensboro defeated Sumter Central 3-0 for the championship.

The All-Tournament team was Shamaury Walker and Jayla Griffin of Sumter Central; Karly Bennett from Dallas County; and Trinity Hambright, Adrienne Wilson and Vivianna Jordan from Greensboro.

For Greensboro, Trinity Hambright had six aces and eight kills. Adrienne Wilson had five aces. Vivianna Jordan had five aces and three kills.

Greensboro (18-3) and Sumter Central advance to the regional tournament in Montgomery.