It may literally rain on the University of Alabama’s homecoming parade, as the National Weather Service predicts showers are likely this weekend.

The National Weather Service forecasts rain for most of the weekend. The forecast has already prompted a handful of West Alabama high school games to be rescheduled from from Friday to Thursday night in anticipation of the rain.

Alabama will play Arkansas at 6 p.m. Saturday for its homecoming matchup in Bryant-Denny Stadium with celebrations this week leading up to the game.

Game-time temperatures will be around 70 degrees, dropping to the 60s by the fourth quarter. Rain is expected to fall sometime during the game, with a thunderstorm possible.

Meanwhile, UA officials are closely monitoring the forecast and will announced any adjustments for the weather in its homecoming activities if necessary, spokesman Chris Bryant said.

The bonfire and pep rally, when the homecoming queen is typically announced, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday on the Quad. The homecoming parade in downtown Tuscaloosa is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.

There is a 90% chance of rain on Friday. Saturday has a 70% chance during the day and a 50% chance during the evening. Sunday the rain decreases to 20%. Temperatures are forecast to range highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.