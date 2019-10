Up and down Veterans Parkway the city cleaned and edged the curbs everywhere but where there was a house and they skipped it. It just made it all look bad. Some people are elderly and can't do the work and they can't hire anyone to do it because of the traffic. Either do all the edging or none.

Tuscaloosa

