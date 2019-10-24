Both are currently incarcerated in the Bay County Jail awaiting their First Appearance before a local Judge.

LYNN HAVEN – Investigators with the Lynn Haven Police Department have charged Carlos Alberto Hereu, 48, of Miami Beach, who also used the name, Carlos Pena and David Russell Leibowitz, 41, of St. Augustine, with two felony counts of grand theft each after they billed two separate Lynn Haven residents in excess of $95,000 each for hurricane damage repairs to their homes and then completed very little of the work they were paid for.

According to a press release from the Lynn Haven Police Department’s Facebook page, Hereue and Leibowitz were contracting under the business name of “ICC Builders” and received these payments in December of 2018. Both are currently incarcerated in the Bay County Jail awaiting their First Appearance before a local Judge.

Ten months later, very little work had been completed, to the extent that the building permits for these residences expired in early June of 2019 due to lack of progress on the repairs. As a result of their actions, the victims of these crimes have not only suffered the loss of the funds given to the defendants, they are now faced with significant additional expenses in order to complete repairs to their home.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at (850) 265-4111. You may also remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tips Line at (850) 785-TIPS.