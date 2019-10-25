JACKSONVILLE — No. 5 Jacksonville jumped out to an early lead and No. 10 Hokes Bluff couldn’t recover Thursday night in a Class 4A, Region 6 battle.

Golden Eagles’ star back Ron Wiggins scored on carries of 11 and 50 yards to put his team up 14-0 in the first quarter, which also was the halftime score.

It looked like Hokes Bluff’s Darrian Meads was about to get his team back into the game after the second Wiggins’ score. Meads had a 35-yard gain to the Jacksonville 27 but fumbled the ball as he was tackled. The Golden Eagles came up with the ball in what was a big turning point in the game. Jacksonville went on to win 35-14.

Wiggins scored on an 89-yard touchdown on the Golden Eagles’ first offensive play of the second half after forcing Hokes Bluff to punt. Jacksonville then expanded its lead to 28-0 after a 25-yard touchdown pass from Luke Jackson IV to Jaeden Barksdale with 6:57 left in the third quarter.

Hokes Bluff quarterback Ashton Gulledge got his team on the scoreboard on a 4-yard run with 58 seconds remaining in the third.

The two teams traded scores in the fourth quarter.

Jae-Taj Morris scored on a 34-yard run for Jacksonville while Connor Faulkner scored late in the game for Hokes Bluff.

Star of the Night

Wiggins finished with 280 yards on 16 carries for an average of 17.5 yards a rush. He totaled three touchdowns.

By the Numbers

9 — Jacksonville has won its last nine meetings against Hokes Bluff. … 4 — The Eagles already had clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth prior to Thursday night. Hokes Bluff will travel for the first-round of the playoffs to the No. 1 seed in 4A, Region 5, which currently is Northside. … 2 — Jacksonville already clinched its second consecutive 4A, Region 6 championship prior to Thursday night. … 61 — Thursday was the 61st birthday of Hokes Bluff coach Mike Robertson.

Coachspeak

“At halftime down 14-0 with the way we spluttered on offense, I was pleased with our defense. We made some plays. I thought we played hard until the end. We have to get Will (Clemons, linebacker; he was out sick) back. He’s our leader on defense.” — Robertson

Hokes Bluff Stat Sheet

Hokes Bluff totaled 234 yards (200 rush; 34 pass). Meads had 112 yards rushing on 23 carries. Gulledge had 35 yards on eight carries and was 2-of-8 passing for 34 yards. Jalen Robinson had one catch for 28 yards. Tucker Griffin had 49 yards rushing on 11 carries and eight tackles on defense.

Jacksonville Stat Sheet

Jacksonville totaled 470 yards (350 rush; 120 pass). Jackson was 8-of-14 passing for 120 yards with one touchdown. Barksdale had four catches for 56 yards with one score.

Up Next

Hokes Bluff (6-3, 4-3 Region 6) hosts Sardis in non-region action next week to end the regular season while Jacksonville (8-2, 7-0) has an open week before the playoffs begin.