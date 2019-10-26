New Orleans Pelicans (0-2, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

New Orleans heads to Houston for a Southwest Division matchup.

Houston went 53-29 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Rockets averaged 113.9 points per game last season, 19.3 from the free throw line and 48.4 from beyond the arc.

New Orleans finished 33-49 overall and 8-8 in Southwest Division action a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 14.3 second chance points and 33.3 bench points last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Rockets Injuries: Nene: out (abductor), Gerald Green: out (left foot).

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.