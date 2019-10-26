An approaching cold front will bring gusty winds, heavy rain and possible flooding to Northwest Florida today, weather officials say.

The area is under multiple weather warnings as a line of storms in the vicinity of Mobile, Alabama, tracks eastward.

The National Weather Service says Northwest Florida can expect a high level of rip current risk through Sunday morning. If you’re caught in a rip current you should remain calm and not fight it. Swim in a direction following the shoreline or tread water until you’re out of the current.

The area is also under a coastal flood and high surf advisory until 2 p.m. Minor coastal flooding is a possibility along with the rip current risk. Waves as high as 6 feet are also a possibility.

A wind advisory is out for Northwest Florida. Expect southeast winds up to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, the Weather Service says. These conditions are expected to last until around 1 p.m. in the western part of the Panhandle.

For Bay County, there are no watches or warnings except for a high risk of dangerous rip currents.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms could also roll ashore as the cold front moves into the Emerald Coast region later this morning. Rainfall totals could be as high as 3 inches.

The bad weather is expected to leave the area later this afternoon.