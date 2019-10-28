ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) " A Louisiana man accused of fatally burning a nursing home patient has been indicted on a manslaughter charge.

The Alexandria Town Talk reports a Rapides Parish grand jury indicted 28-year-old Marcus Ladedrick Jermaine Casson last week. Casson was arrested in February on a cruelty to the infirm charge after a hospital notified the parish sheriff's office a victim, Arnold Romero, had been brought in with severe burns. Doctors told deputies Romero suffered up to third-degree burns over a quarter of his body, and his injuries were consistent with burns from scalding liquids.

Casson's charge was upgraded in June to second-degree murder after Romero died from his injuries.

Authorities haven't said if Casson worked at the Pineville nursing home where Romero lived.

A date for Casson's arraignment hasn't been set.

