Jeff Overstreet, of Rainbow City, is seeking the Republican nomination for the office of Etowah County Revenue Commissioner.

Overstreet served on the Rainbow City City Council 2004-2006 and the Etowah County Commission 2006-2018 with two years of that tenure as commission president.

Overstreet, alongside his wife, Freeda, have owned to two successful businesses for more than 20 years, giving him a unique perspective.

"My years in business have afforded me the opportunity to learn extensively about budgeting, spending and prioritizing needs as they arise. The Revenue Department has a great responsibility to budget wisely, collect fairly and distribute efficiently. It carries a huge amount of trust from the public to always serve in an effective manner. As a former county commissioner, I am proud to have always had zero audit findings in the entire time of my service. As revenue commissioner, I pledge the same integrity and service to the citizens of Etowah County."

Overstreet is an advanced graduate of the Local Government Training Institute administered by Auburn University. He currently serves on various boards at the local level as well as previous boards and committee services at the local and state level.

"The office of revenue commissioner is the connector of the public to the courthouse because it comes through their pocketbooks. People need a collector they can trust and feel like their interests are being represented in a fair manner. My skills and experience in business is what I offer to this position."